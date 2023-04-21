PADUCAH, KY -- The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado loaded a bus bound for Owensboro, KY on Friday afternoon as they get set to play in this weekends Kentucky 2A State Tournament.
The Blue Tornado are the two-time defending state champs in the 2A Tournament and are once again one of the favorites out of the 8 team tournament.
"If we can continue to play clean baseball, everything else will work itself out," said head coach Tremayne Donald. "I think we got good pitching and our hitting is starting to pick up. In these kind of situations, going to play in a state tournament, if you don't play clean and you kick the ball around or walk people, then the baseball gods will come into effect."
Paducah Tilghman is currently 13-4 on the season with five straight wins heading into the tournament. Four of those five games came in shutout wins.
The Blue Tornado will face Harrison County on Saturday at 1pm in Owensboro.