PADUCAH, KY -- Despite the heat, the 2022 season officially began for the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado as they held their first practice.
It was the first day teams across the state of Kentucky could hold limited practices in helmets coming off of the two week dead period.
For the Blue Tornado, expectations are already being felt as they are coming off of a state runner-up finish in class 3A last season.
"I tell the guys every day that there are expectations now," said head coach Sean Thompson, who is entering his second season. "Whether they are fair or not is one thing, but there are expectations and that is good. It is something to drive you every day. So the kids have been working hard since January, really since December when we lost. They went back to work and really worked hard."
"We have been in the weight room a lot this year getting stronger," said junior Malachi Rider. "We are coming together better as a family. So they are dealing with it (expectations) pretty good. I expect there will be more, but I think we will be alright with it."
Paducah Tilghman will open up their 2022 season at home against McCracken County.