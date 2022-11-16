PADUCAH, Ky. - Almost one year ago, Paducah Tilghman's football team pulled off the upset of their season.
The Blue Tornado took down an 11-1 Christian Academy-Louisville team in the state quarterfinals.
That upset ultimately helped Paducah Tilghman clinch a spot in the 3A championship game. As fate would have it, the Blue Tornado are back in the state quarterfinals this year, and they'll get a rematch with a familiar foe.
Paducah Tilghman will head to Louisville on Friday to face CAL once again. This year, the Centurions appear to be the team to beat in 3A.
They're a perfect 12-0, and are holding opponents to just over 6 points per game.
The good news for Paducah Tilghman, they're playing some of their best football when it matters most. The Blue Tornado have opened the playoffs with two blowout wins.
Even still, Tilghman will be the underdog on Friday. However, head coach Sean Thompson said his team knows they have a chance to pull off another upset.
"That's one thing I've learned since I've been here: these kids never feel like they're going to lose," Thompson said. "Yeah, we're the underdog. They're undefeated; they haven't lost. They've ran the clock in every game but one, I believe. But we've been in this game already. We've played these caliber guys. We've played this team, and seen what it's like to go there on a very cold night. A lot of these kids were there for that. We've already seen this movie play out."