PADUCAH, Ky. - After starting the season 1-4, few could’ve predicted Paducah Tilghman would be getting a send-off to the 3A State Championship.
But that’s exactly where the Blue Tornado football team found themselves Friday morning.
“It feels pretty good since we weren't getting any love all season," said freshman quarterback Jack James. "Now the whole city is behind us, and we’re going into the state championship feeling pretty good.”
The school hosted one final pep rally this morning to recognize the Blue Tornado. Paducah Tilghman will meet Belfry at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington in hopes of winning its fourth state title in school history.
“It’s kind of like a Cinderella story," said senior safety Brian Thomas. "You never know what to expect when you come off a season 1-4. No one really expects you to be here, so it’s kind of a blessing to be here.”
Cinderella stories are nothing new for Tilghman football. The last time Paducah Tilghman won a state title back in 2009, it entered the postseason with the same 4-6 record this team did.
Players are hoping history repeats itself this time around.
“I feel like we can bring one home," Thomas said. "We feel very confident in ourselves. We’ve locked in all week, bought in, and we feel like we can bring a state championship home.”
“We haven’t won since 2009, and I was like six years old when that happened," said senior receiver Cam Marshall. "So for that to happen, it would be really exciting.”
That state championship sits just one win away. And if this Tilghman team has taught us anything, it’s that good things come to those who wait.