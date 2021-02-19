Paducah Tilghman gave up just 11 second-half points en route to a 55-33 win over St. Mary Friday night at Dinning Gymnasium.
It was a game of runs in the first half. After Tilghman jumped out 22-12, St. Mary responded with a 10-0 run to tie the game. The Blue Tornado answered back with the final six points of the quarter to take a 28-22 lead to the locker room. From there, Tilghman's defense shut down St. Mary the rest of the way.
Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 19th.
Boys:
Paducah Tilghman 55, St. Mary 33
Girls:
Paducah Tilghman 71, St. Mary 22
Louisville Mercy 69, McCracken County 49