PADUCAH, KY -- When it comes the most successful softball teams in the region, McCracken County and Marshall County are some of the teams that come to mind first, but Paducah Tilghman is fighting to get to that same level.
The Lady Tornado are off to a 12-5 start, one of the best in school history, and have won eight straight games heading into this weekend.
That is when they will begin their run in this years Kentucky 2A State Tournament, their first ever appearance in the tournament.
"We are all very excited and it is hard work for us to get here," said senior Lydia Wiley. "I feel like all of our hard work, off season and in season, has paid off. We are all just super excited to be going as a team together."
The trip to the 2A State Tournament is just one of the goals this season for Paducah Tilghman, as they want to slowly build a perennial contender in the 1st Region.
"We are trying to build on something small right now," said head coach Mikey Myers. "I keep preaching baby steps, and that is basically what we are doing, trying to believe in ourselves and see if we can't go up there and knock on the door."