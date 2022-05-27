PADUCAH, Ky. - There were plenty of opportunities for Paducah Tilghman to give up in Tuesday's regional semifinals.
The Blue Tornado trailed Marshall County 6-0 in the fifth inning, but went on to win 16-14 in an 11-inning thriller.
That win helped Paducah Tilghman punch its ticket to the first region championship for the first time in program history.
The Blue Tornado have had a roller coaster of a season with a 19-15 record.
But despite that adversity, they've closed the year strong, having won six of their last seven games.
The team said their will to win is what has them one win away from a regional title.
"It took heart," said junior Anistyn Thomas. "We kept talking every inning, just cheering each other on, and just throughout the season. Even when we were down, we'd still come back."
"I wasn't really worried, even though we were down six runs," said head coach Sarah Trover. "I really wasn't. That's what I told them. I know we can do this, and we deserve to be here."
"We definitely are fighters," said senior Cristin Ware. "Sometimes we don't come together and don't fight together, but these past few games we have fought together. We have stayed as a team and as a family. That's one thing our team is. We're definitely a family."
Paducah Tilghman will now turn its focus to McCracken County, which has given the team trouble this season.
The Mustangs are 3-0 against Paducah Tilghman this season, but Trover believes her team has a chance to steal a game in Saturday's championship.
“We know that we can hold them back more, and that we have the hitters to be able to get the runs in there and make that happen," Trover said. "As long as we can all be on the same page, and we fight hard, and defensively we go without any errors, that’s a big thing.”
The First Region championship is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Marshall County High School.