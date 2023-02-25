PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Tilghman's wrestling team took home its first-ever KHSAA State Wrestling Championship on Saturday in Lexington.
The team finished with 185.5 total points to beat out runner-up Union County, which tallied 162 points. Great Crossing and Johnson Central tied for third with 119 points.
The win for Paducah Tilghman snaps a seven-year state winning streak from Union County.
Jayden Frazier, Caleb Mayes, Malachi Rider, and Uriah Virzi all took home individual state titles in their respective weight classes.