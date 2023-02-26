Paducah Tilghman's wrestling team made history this weekend.
The Blue Tornado took home their first-ever state championship in Lexington on Saturday.
The team received a warm welcome home today, as they returned to Paducah with the title.
The team received a police escort back to the high school Sunday afternoon.
It's a title years in the making for the Blue Tornado, who took home 5th place at state in 2021 and 4th place in 2022.
Four wrestlers took home individual titles for Tilghman: Jayden Frazier, Caleb Mays, Uriah Virzi and Malachi Rider.
"Spent so many years just working towards this, and for it all to come together, it just means everything to me," Mays said.
"Winning a team state title together just shows all the work that we've put in," Rider said. "All the stuff that we can accomplish together. I think that people see that PT wrestling is built together as a family, and it's such a wonderful thing."
For head coach Seth Livingston, who took over the program in 2020, the win marked years of hard work.
Not many people understand what it takes or what goes into something like this," Livingston said. "It's a huge effort by a lot of families, and support from the school and community. It just all came together at the right time.
Paducah Tilghman's win snapped a 7-year state win streak for Union County.