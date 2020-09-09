Paducah's Josh Rhodes fired a 6-under 66 to grab the lead after the opening round of the 106th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur at the Lexington Country Club.
Rhodes had six birdies and an eagle en route to his 66. One of only 12 players under par on Wednesday, Rhodes will take a one-shot lead into Thursday's second round. He is hoping to become the first player from west Kentucky to win the state amateur since Patrick Newcomb did it in 2011 and 2012.
Benton's Jay Nimmo shot a 77 (+5) on Wednesday and is tied for 50th-place. The top 60 players will make the cut after Thursday's second round.