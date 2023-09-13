BALTIMORE (AP) — Richie Palacios homered, rookie Drew Rom and four relievers combined on a three-hitter and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Baltimore 1-0 Wednesday night to trim the Orioles' lead in the AL East to two games.
Gunnar Henderson's two-out triple off Ryan Helsley in the ninth inning gave the Orioles a chance to pull even, but Aaron Hicks popped out.
Baltimore has lost two straight and three of four heading into a four-game series against second-place Tampa Bay beginning Thursday night. The Orioles have been in first place since July 19, in part because their longest losing streak since that time has been two.
But Baltimore has scored only two runs in its last two games, not the kind of momentum it was hoping for heading into its most pivotal series this year.
In a game dominated by strong pitching and tight defense, Palacios provided the lone run with a solo shot over the right-field scoreboard in the fourth inning off Kyle Gibson (14-9). It was his fourth homer of the season and third in two nights.
Making his fifth major league start since being traded from Baltimore to the Cardinals on Aug. 1, Rom allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings and left with a 1-0 lead. Effectively changing speeds and using both sides of the plate, the lefty struck out six and didn't give up a hit until Jorge Mateo beat out a grounder with two outs in the fifth.
Rom, selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by Baltimore, was part of the multi-player deal that send Jack Flaherty to the Orioles.
Casey Lawrence got two outs after Rom gave up a one-out double to Anthony Santander in the sixth. Giovanny Gallegos and John King worked an inning apiece before Helsley got three outs to earn his ninth save, the second in two nights.
AL LEAST
The Cardinals finished with a winning record against every team in the AL East, the only division in the majors with every club above .500. St. Louis was 2-1 vs Baltimore, Toronto, Tampa Bay and New York, and 3-0 vs. Boston.