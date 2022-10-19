  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Grayson Parish and Marshall County's Presley Gallimore were named this weeks WPSD/BioKinetics Athletes of the Week.

Parish allowed only one goal throughout the district and region tournaments as the Mustangs advanced to this years KHSAA Soccer State Tournament.

Gallimore scored the lone, game winning goal against McCracken County in this years 1st Region Championship.