PADUCAH, Ky. - Former UT Martin star Parker Stewart is returning to the Skyhawks, he announced on Monday.
Stewart, who played one season at UT Martin in 2019-20, transferred from the program in 2020 following the unexpected death of his father Anthony.
Stewart announced on Twitter he's returning to Martin for his final season in order to complete his father's mission.
He's spent the last two seasons at Indiana, where he averaged 6.2 points per game.
The Union City, Tennessee native averaged 19 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 3.5 apg in his lone season at UT Martin.