PADUCAH, KY -- Of the 86 golfers competing in this years 86th Irvin Cobb Championships, six have won championships in the past.
All six, would love nothing more than to bring home yet another Irvin Cobb Championship.
"I have had some great success these last two years here," said Fred Meyer. "I have played great and I love Paxton Park and just happy to be back and competing in the Irvin Cobb again this year."
Meyer won the 2020 and 2021 Irvin Cobb Professional Championship. Last year tying with Patrick Newcomb in the rain shortened event. He will look to become the first to win three straight championships since Wayne Morris did it from 1974-1976.
"We still have a really good field," said Josh Rhodes. "It is still one of the harder tournaments to win. Maybe the field might not be full, but there is still a lot of legit really good players that are in the field. In my opinion it is one of the harder ones to win."
Rhodes won the 2012 Irvin Cobb as an amateur and has been in contention to win a second over the last several years.
The first round of the 2022 Irvin Cobb Championships will begin on Saturday morning.
Tee times can be seen here.