PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State's huge week continued on Saturday night as the Racers received a commitment from 6'3 guard Patrick Chew.
Chew is very familiar with Murray State as his father, Issac Chew, was an assistant at Murray State from 2007-2011. He was an assistant on then assistant coach Steve Prohm.
Chew also had offers from Cleveland State, UTEP, and Kennesaw State.
With his commitment, Murray State now has 9 scholarship players committed for next season. That leaves them with 4 more scholarships available for next season.