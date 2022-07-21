PADUCAH, KY -- Prior to last weeks event on the PGA's Korn Ferry Tour, Murray State alum Patrick Newcomb described his season as 'anywhere from average to bad."
That was before Newcomb picked up his best finish on tour with a 4th place finish at the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, MO.
"I got to 23 under par at one point in the golf tournament which is the lowest I have ever been by five shots and that was through 70 holes," Newcomb said of his play. "That was way ahead of normal pace. Everyone played really good last week. The confidence has been growing. I got a week off and I got to recharge. It is just more about proving to yourself, like I believe I can do it, but actually physically doing it, it sinks in so much more."
With the finish, Newcomb moved up to 90th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings. The top-75 in the standings will make the tour playoffs that begin on August, 18th.
"I need another week like last week," he said. "I am guessing I need about 100 more points to be safe. I just need to keep playing the golf I have been playing. I have been making a crazy amount of birdies. When I hit it in there and I have a good look, other than on Sunday I have been holing it lately and that is what it is about. This week is going to be a scoring fest so, I will take 22-under this week and see what happens."
This week the Korn Ferry Tour is playing the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, IL.