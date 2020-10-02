The annual fundraiser at Paducah Paxton Park featuring former PGA golfers Russ Cochran and Kenny Perry will not happen in 2020. Danny Mullen, the PGA Director of Golf and Operations at Paxton Park, said between the ongoing pandemic and some schedule issues with both men, the event would not be able to take place.
Mullen said there is every intention to have the event return in 2021. Paxton Park has hosted this fundraising event for nearly two decades. It has benefited not only Paxton Park, but also junior golf in west Kentucky.