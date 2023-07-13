PADUCAH, KY -- With the best amateur and professional golfers in the region coming to Paxton Park this coming weekend for the Irvin Cobb Championships, workers have been extra hours to make sure the course is in top condition.
"A lot of it is the same maintenance procedures that we do for regular play, it is just at this time of year you try to get it to peak for Cobb week," said Club Professional Danny Mullin. "We got a lot of folks in town and we want them to have a good time. We want to put on a good product and that helps them have a good time, so now we just need mother nature to cooperate the rest of the week so we can continue to prepare and then through the weekend so these folks can have a good time."
102 golfers make up this years field as they compete for both an amateur and professional championship.
On Friday, the course will hold a pro-am, with the first round taking place early Saturday morning.