PADUCAH, KY -- Former Murray State Racer Cameron Payne finished with 10 points in game one of the NBA Finals as the Phoenix Suns defeated Milwaukee 118-105.
The Suns point guard saw 17 minutes of action, finishing with the 10 points to go a long with a rebound and steal.
Former Kentucky Wildcats Devon Booker finished with 27 points in the win. But the Suns were left by starting point guard Chris Paul, who finished with a game high 32 points.
The Suns and Bucks will meet again in game two of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at 8:00pm in Phoenix.