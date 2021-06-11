CHICAGO (AP) -- Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday afternoon.
The Cubs billed it as ``Opening Day 2.0'' because Wrigley Field was operating at 100% capacity for the first time since 2019. They fell behind 5-1, only to treat the crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.
Pederson gave the Cubs a 7-5 lead in the seventh with a two-run double off the wall in right-center against Genesis Cabrera. Rizzo tied it at 5-all in the sixth with his drive to right against Daniel Ponce de Leon.