PADUCAH, KY -- Former UT Martin Skyhawk Chelsey Perry was selected in the 3rd round, with the 26th overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.
Perry became the first player in program history to be selected in the WNBA Draft, and the highest selected player in OVC women's basketball history.
Perry finished her senior season at UT Martin as the schools all-time leader in blocked shots and third on the schools all-time scoring list.
She averaged just under 23 points per game this past season which was ranked 11th nationally.