LEXINGTON, KY -- After weeks of anticipation, Lyon County's Travis Perry broke the state's all-time scoring record on Thursday afternoon as the Lyons defeated Newport 61-46 in the KHSAA Sweet 16.
Perry needed 21 points to break King Kelly Coleman's scoring record of 4,337 that was set back in 1957.
Perry would score 23 points, breaking the record with a free throw late in the 4th quarter.
The win over Newport was the second in as many years for Lyon County in the Sweet 16, who will now play in the state quarterfinals on Friday night against either North Laurel or George Rogers Clark.