PADUCAH — Lyon County's Travis Perry and McCracken County's Destiny Thomas were named the 2022-23 WPSD/BioKinetics Athletes of the Year on Wednesday afternoon.
Perry garnered the attention of the entire state this past season as he became the state's all-time career scoring leader after passing King Kelly Coleman during this years Sweet 16.
As a junior, Perry averaged 31.6. points per game, which was third best in the state. He helped lead the Lyons to the Sweet 16 quarterfinals.
Thomas averaged 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during her senior season for the Lady Mustangs. She was named region MVP and a runner-up for the 2023 Kentucky Ms Basketball.
Thomas is now preparing for here colligate career that begins next year at Murray State.