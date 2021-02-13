UT Martin senior Chelsey Perry scored with 1.1 seconds left to lead UT Martin past Murray State 67-65 at the CFSB Center on Saturday afternoon.
Perry had missed the last four games with a hip injury, but scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in her return to action.
Macey Turley led Murray State with 22 points. The Racers appeared ready to send the game to overtime, after freshman Katelyn Young scored with five seconds left to tie the game at 65. That's when Perry put the game away with her game-winning layup.
The Skyhawks will next travel to Nashville to face Belmont on Tuesday.
Murray State will host Eastern Illinois on Thursday.