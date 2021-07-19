BRISTOL, CT -- ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a ``Monday Night Football'' commentator.
It's just not in a way anyone expected and it won't be for the full season. Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a ``Monday Night Football'' MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons.
Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a ``Monday Night Football'' commentator since he retired after the 2015 season.