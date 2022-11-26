PADUCAH, KY -- Peyton Purvis signed his letter of intent to play college golf at Missouri on Saturday afternoon at the Golf Complex in Paducah, KY.
Purvis began his prep career at St. Mary, finishing 3rd in the KHSAA State Tournament back in 2020.
Purvis then would take a year off from the game after what he describes as, "being burned out." He would then turn his focus to play high school football for McCracken County while being home schooled.
This past year, Purvis returned to the game of golf competing on the AJGA Tour.