Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend... Cool surface high pressure will continue to overspread the area tonight. North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday morning for widespread frost. However, some patchy frost will be possible in sheltered areas. More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures may even dip to near or below freezing in a few areas in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could be damaged or killed.