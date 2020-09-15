PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The LPGA Tour's Portland Classic has been reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires that have been burning across the West.
The course and practice facilities at Columbia Edgewater Country Club remained closed Tuesday and Wednesday's Pro-AM has been canceled.
LPGA Chief Tour Operations Officer Heather Daly-Donofrio says it is unlikely that air-quality conditions will improve before midday Thursday and the tour can't risk the health of the players, staff, volunteers and others.