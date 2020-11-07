BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) -- Backup quarterback Javion Posey scored the game's only touchdown on an 11-yard run with 2:27 remaining and Florida Atlantic beat Western Kentucky 10-6.
Posey, a redshirt freshman, led a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by his TD run that gave Florida Atlantic a 10-6 lead. He had five carries for 33 yards _ including a 15-yard run on third-and-3 from near midfield to keep the drive alive. Brayden Narveson tied it with a 32-yarder about six minutes later and then made a 49-yarder to give WKU its first lead with 8:09 to play.
Tyrrell Pigrome, a graduate transfer from Maryland, was 19-of-39 passing for 163 yards for the Hilltoppers. Gaej Walker had 78 yards rushing on 78 carries.