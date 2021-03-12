...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...
Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Golconda, Paducah, Cairo, Olmsted
Lock and Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and
Newburgh Dam.
.All of the points along the Ohio River from Newburgh Dam to Cairo
are currently or have recently crested and should continue a gradual
fall, despite the expected rainfall from now and into the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Ohio River at Paducah.
* Until Monday evening.
* At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 42.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
Monday afternoon and continue falling to 21.7 feet Monday, March
22.
* Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, McCracken,
McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger,
Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard
and Wayne MO.
* Through Saturday afternoon
* A couple more rounds of rain, heavy at times, are forecast through
Saturday morning. The heaviest rain is expected to fall tonight
into Saturday morning across southeast Missouri, far southern
Illinois, and into western Kentucky as waves of energy stream
along and north of a stalled frontal boundary. Through Saturday,
additional rainfall amounts in the watch area of 1 to 2 inches are
forecast, with locally higher amounts possible.
* Repeat rounds of rain through Saturday morning will saturate soils
and cause local creeks and streams to rise, resulting in the
potential for flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&