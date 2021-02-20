MARTIN, Tenn. — Skyelar Potter had 20 points as Morehead State defeated UT Martin 79-69 on Saturday.
Potter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Johni Broome had 14 points and nine rebounds for Morehead State (17-7, 14-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Devon Cooper added 13 points. James Baker, Jr. had 13 points.
After Morehead State outscored UT Martin 45-35 in the first half, both teams scored 34 in the second as the visitors clinched the 10-point victory. The Eagles' 45 first-half points were a season best for the team.
Cameron Holden had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-15, 5-13), who have now lost four games in a row. Jonte Coleman added 10 points.
Jaron Williams, the Skyhawks' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks this season. Morehead State defeated UT Martin 76-44 on Jan. 23.
Photo credit: UT Martin Media Relations