PADUCAH, KY -- Jay Nimmo and Tyler Powell have spent years waling around golf courses together.
"It's pretty cool to have a relationship that's been 80-percent of my life, as long as I can remember," said Nimmo.
From young kids learning the game, to winning region and state titles at Marshall County High school, the two have been side-by-side for most of the way.
Now, thanks to Nimmo transfering to Murray State following one year at Mississippi State, they are back on the same team playing for the Racers.
"I wish he had done it a year earlier," Powell said. "I forgive him now."
Because of the bond they have had over the years, both Nimmo and Powell believe that will help them on the course next season.
"It takes pressure off of us," said Powell. "We may not have a good round, but one of us will have a good round at the end of the day."
"Having chemistry and playing a lot of rounds together is something not a lot of teams have," said Nimmo.
Which has already led to their high expectations for the Racer program over the next few years.
"It's nothing but winning championships," said Powell . We have always pushed each other."
"We still have a couple more championships to win," Nimmo said.