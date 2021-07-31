PADUCAH, KY -- Southern Illinois alum DeAnna Price didn't have her best day of throwing, but did enough to advance to the Olympic finals of the Hammer Throw on Sunday afternoon in Tokyo, Japan.
Price's best throw, her second of three attempts, went 72.55 meters which was good enough to place her 5th in her group of competitors.
The former Saluki qualified 9th overall in the qualifying round, with the top-12 automatically advancing to the finals.
Price threw 71.03 meters in her first attempt, and fouled on her third and final throw.
Fellow Southern Illinois alum Gwen Berry also advanced to the Hammer Throw finals with a throw of 73.19 meters.
The Olympic Hammer Throw finals will take place on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am.