MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State fans got their first look at the Racers this week in their dominant exhibition win over Brescia.
And while there's only so much you can take from an exhibition game, the Racers left a great first impression Wednesday night.
Murray State had six players finish in double figures in their 102-57 win. Rob Perry scored 19 points to lead the team, while Quincy Anderson followed behind with 17 of his own.
Prohm said this group reminds him of the 2009 Murray State team that he was an assistant on. That group had nearly six players who averaged double figures.
He said he thinks this group has the ability to do the same, but there's a long ways to go.
"It's in the early stages, but I told our leadership council, I talked to them yesterday, and I told them I've been around enough good players and good teams to know, 'Hey, do we have enough to win?' I told them we do," Prohm said. "Now it's about getting the defensive identity, getting the offensive foundations set and playing the right way. We've just got to continue to grow and get better from that standpoint, and if we do that, that's going to give us opportunities down the road."
The Racers open up their season against Saint Louis on Monday, Nov. 7.