MURRAY, Ky. - The Missouri Valley Conference's schedule release earlier this week put the final puzzle pieces in place for Murray State basketball.
The Racers full schedule for the 2022-23 season is now set, and new head coach Steve Prohm will have his work cut out for him in his first season back with the program.
Murray State will have non-conference bouts with Saint Louis, Texas A&M, Chattanooga, and more in a few months.
That comes along with a much tougher conference schedule for the Racers, as they begin their first year in the Missouri Valley Conference. But Prohm is embracing that tough schedule in year one.
The new head coach will have a virtually brand new team this upcoming season. He said that early adversity will be huge for their growth.
"That's what you want to do," Prohm said. "You want your team tested in November, December so we're ready for conference play. We're ready for trips to Northern Iowa, Drake, Missouri State, Illinois State, Valparaiso. We want that. To grow and be better you have to grow through some type of adversity."
Murray State will begin its season on Nov. 2 with an exhibition against Brescia.