MURRAY, Ky. - After a chaotic week of transfers at Murray State, there are a lot more questions than answers concerning how next year's roster will look.
All of Murray State's scholarship players from last year's team have entered the transfer portal, and new head coach Steve Prohm has yet to finalize his coaching staff.
As far as that staff goes, Prohm has only announced one assistant coach so far.
Marcus brown will return to the Racers after spending a season under Matt McMahon's staff last year.
That leaves two other assistant positions yet to be filled.
Prohm outlined what he's looking for in an assistant as he begins the process of filling out his staff.
"I want great alignment, great chemistry and great connection," Prohm said. "Whether they’ve recruited or haven’t recruited, if they can bring that to the table, then everything else will figure itself out…I’d like to hire one person that has some familiarity with me from that standpoint, just so they understand my terminology and they can help in the transition."