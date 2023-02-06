There's a lot more questions than answers after Murray State basketball's 43-point loss to Indiana State over the weekend.
But as Steve Prohm alluded to, you have to be able to put those losses behind you in the Missouri Valley Conference.
And with the top team in the conference coming into town Tuesday night, that ability will be put to the test.
Murray State will host the No. 1 team in the Valley Tuesday night in the Drake Bulldogs.
Drake is riding the longest winning streak in the conference, winning its last five games.
But for the Racers, this short week of preparation is more about themselves.
Prohm admitted the Racers haven't been sharp on defense in recent outings, and they need to rediscover their identity heading into the final weeks of the season.
"The strides we've got to make this last month, or the last three weeks going into tournament week, is we've got to get our defensive identity back," Prohm said. "We just did some poor stuff [Saturday], some fundamental stuff [Saturday], and I think we've had some slippage - whether it's just because you're scouting so much or game specific and you just get away from it."
Some of that "slippage", Prohm said, is simply a function of inexperience on the roster.
"This is our first year. This isn't our seventh year," he remarked. "This is our first year with 13 new guys, and a lot of teaching. Sometimes you can get away just being so focused on winning and the next game that you let your fundamentals go from a defensive standpoint. We've got to get back to that."
The Racers will tip-off against Drake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the CFSB Center.