MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State's men's basketball team kicked off its first official week of practice last week. With a brand new team and less than a month before the Racers' first game, the clock is ticking.
But head coach Steve Prohm said so far, so good. The Racers are through their first five practices of the season, and on Tuesday, Prohm provided some insight into how they've gone.
"The biggest thing to take away from the first five days: the energy's been great, a fun, fun group to coach and they really share the basketball," Prohm said. "We made a lot of strides in five days, because in the fall and in the summer it's a lot more team building, really trying to get to know them, and now it's full fledge basketball. They've done a great job. I think from day one to day five we've made a lot of progress."
It's no easy task bringing together a brand new roster. With 12 of 14 new players on the roster, Prohm and his staff are at a bit of disadvantage.
But the new head coach has been happy with how his team has come together so far.