PADUCAH — For a Murray State team that's shown a lot of potential early this season, Saturday's result against Bellarmine was pretty puzzling.
The Racers got down by as much as 18 to the Knights, and while they ultimately battled back, it was very much a winnable game for Murray State.
Head coach Steve Prohm said his group got out-coached yesterday against the 4-6 Knights.
Bellarmine bothered Murray State defensively most of the night, holding the Racers to 37 percent shooting and forcing 15 turnovers.
Murray State made a 14-0 run late in the second half to cut it to two, but Murray State ultimately fell 69-58.
Prohm said that stretch was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing game, but his team needs to show that urgency for the full 40 minutes.
"We just have to understand that at Murray State, we've got a name," Prohm said. "We do. This is a big game for Bellarmine. Obviously, we're not going to wow them. They've played really good teams close, and they won at Louisville, and obviously they're really well-coached. But we have to play with some sense of urgency for 40 minutes if we're going to be the team we want to be. Hopefully we understand that."
Murray State will be back at home on Tuesday, Dec. 13 against Chicago State.