MURRAY, Ky. - Steve Prohm's first season since his return to Murray State was certainly full of ups and downs.
The Racers had their season cut short on Friday in the MVC Quarterfinals in a 74-62 loss to Drake.
But despite the disappointing finish, Prohm said the program is headed in the right direction.
After Friday's loss, Prohm said he considers this first season "year zero" for the program.
Murray State had to integrate 12 newcomers onto this year's team, and finished with a 17-15 record. Prohm said he's no stranger to having to rebuild a roster.
"There's a process to it," he said. "We can't cheat steps. We've got to go through it. You've got to go through the fire; you've got to learn, you've got to take your hits. I've done it before when we were here building a program, and now we've got to do it again."
Prohm said this year's group took a step towards laying the foundation for the future, but there's still more work to do.
"I would say if you're talking about the foundation being set and built, I would say it's about 30 to 50 percent built," Prohm said. "I think we've got a lot more to do to get it set to get it where we need it to be. But I would say we're maybe 40 to 50 percent. We've got a little ways to go still, from that standpoint. But a good spring, summer and fall, and hopefully that will start filling in some of the pieces."