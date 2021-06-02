LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Dodgers scored their most runs in an inning in a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles, scoring 11 times in the bottom of the first against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
The 11-run inning surpasses the previous mark of 10, which had been done on at least four occasions, most recently the first inning on April 25, 2008, at Colorado.
It is the second time in less than a year the Dodgers have had an 11-run first.
They put up the same number in Game 3 of last year's NL Championship Series against Atlanta.
Cody Bellinger had a franchise-record six RBI's in the inning, including a grand slam.