(Marion, Ill.) – Leaders at Rent One Park are excited to announce they are joining the summer collegiate Prospect League (PL). The newly formed team is the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming 2023 playing season. "The Prospect League is proud and honored to welcome Rent One Park into the league,” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “Rent One Park elevates our league facilities to the highest level of summer collegiate leagues. The operation of this new franchise will be a sterling addition.” At the conclusion of the 2021 Frontier League season, the Southern Illinois Miners ceased operations, and the stadium became part of the Black Diamond Family of Businesses in January of this year. “Rent One Park has a rich history of baseball dating back 16 years. When the opportunity arose to continue that legacy, we purchased the stadium,” said Owner Rodney Cabaness. “The Prospect League is a strong organization with highly competitive teams making it a perfect fit for the level of baseball we want to offer at Rent One Park.” The decision to make a Prospect League team a major tenant at Rent One Park will bring back high-level baseball to the Southern Illinois region. Its proximity to PL teams in Cape Girardeau and O'Fallon, MO, Jackson, TN, Alton and Springfield, IL and Terre Haute, IN lends itself to an ideal location. “We spent countless hours and days discussing which league was the best landing spot for our baseball organization and with each conversation, it became evident that the Prospect League was the perfect fit,” said Dave Kost, General Manager at Rent One Park. “Not only from a competitive perspective, but the schedule size allows us to return baseball to the region while still providing the opportunity to host community-oriented events that meet our vision and goals for Rent One Park.” The staff at Rent One Park is asking for the community’s help naming the new team. So far, more than 1,000 ideas have been submitted. Baseball fans can submit team name ideas online at www.NameOurNewTeam.com. A new team name will be announced in early fall.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°
Clear
89° / 62°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah
- Heath High School shooting victims speak out ahead of shooter's parole hearing
- A rural Florida postal worker died after being attacked by 5 dogs when her vehicle broke down, officials say
- Benton man arrested after leading deputies on chase across Marshall-McCracken County line, deputies say
- WATCH: Big student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden
- Two firms acquiring Paducah-based CSI for $1.6 billion
- More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
- Missouri high school asks teachers to remove gay pride flags
- Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot
- 8/23 Performance of the Week
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.