PITTSBURGH (AP) - Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5.
Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.
The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
With St. Louis down 3-1 in the sixth, Pujols connected against JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park.
Pujols also doubled and singled for the NL Central leaders. His RBI single in the eighth made it 4-all.
Nolan Arenado broke the tie with a three-run double with two outs in the ninth off Wil Crowe.