ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina homered and drove in four runs and Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 15-6 win over the San Francisco Giants that ended with veteran slugger Albert Pujols on the mound.
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who won two of three in the series.
Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer for San Francisco, which lost its second in a row after a six-game winning streak.
Wainwright allowed two runs and three hits. San Francisco starter Carlos Rodon gave up eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.