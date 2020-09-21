Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and the 16th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are about to find out how much it helps them having the same offensive coordinator for consecutive seasons.
The quarterback who lost his starting job last season and even received death threats has had a full offseason to better learn what Jim Chaney expects on offense.
Pruitt said Monday that doing the same thing over and over creates confidence, so Guarantano should have a lot more confidence the comes from being familiar with the terminology and people around him.
The Vols open the season Saturday at South Carolina.