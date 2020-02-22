LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points, including 15 of Kentucky's 17 during a decisive second-half stretch as the 10th-ranked Wildcats pushed past Florida 65-59 for their sixth consecutive victory.
Quickley made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 shots overall to surpass his previous high of 23 points at Auburn on Feb. 1. Tyrese Maxey had 13 points for first-place Kentucky, which took a three-game lead over Florida in the Southeastern Conference.
Keyontae Johnson had 19 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 18 for the Gators, who had won their previous three games and five of six.