COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead No. 8 Kentucky to its seventh straight win, 69-60, over Texas A&M.
Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017.
The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday.
Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M.
The Aggies had a three-game winning streak snapped.
They have lost nine straight against ranked opponents.