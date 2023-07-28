Racer Arena, the home of Murray State men's basketball for 44 seasons, is set to see game action once again when the Racers host an exhibition game at their former home court on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The game opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.
In more than four decades playing in the historic venue, the Racers amassed 503 wins and won 16 Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships.
"It has been a quarter century since we were able to celebrate Murray State Men's Basketball inside Racer Arena, and we are excited to give every generation of Racer fans an opportunity to relive the memories that they created in this historic venue," Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. "We cannot thank David Taylor and his company, DTC Murray, enough for their generous support in helping make this game become a reality. November cannot get here soon enough and we are thrilled to be returning to an arena that has meant so much to so many."
Season ticket holders and members of The Winner's Circle student section will have the first opportunity to purchase game tickets on Monday, August 7, through Account Manager. Season ticket holders will be able to purchase up to four tickets during the exclusive pre-sale, while students will be able to purchase one. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Thursday, August 10.
The original name of the venue was the Murray State Sports Arena before becoming Racer Arena. Later, MSU coaching legend Carlisle Cutchin was honored with the facility being renamed Racer Arena/Carlisle Cutchin Fieldhouse.
"The great legacy of Racer Basketball we have today was forged in Racer Arena," Racers head coach Steve Prohm said. "The history of great coaches and players that called Racer Arena home are legendary and I am excited for our fans to go back there and enjoy a game in November."
From the moment Racer Arena opened four games into the 1954-55 season, the Racers made it nearly impossible a visiting opponent to be victorious.
Eight different coaches led the program in Racer Arena including Harlan Hodges, Rex Alexander, Cal Luther, Fred Overton, Ron Greene, Steve Newton, Scott Edgar and Mark Gottfried.
When the Racers played their final game at Racer Arena against the Tennessee State Tigers (Feb. 21, 1998), the Racers scored the game's final eight points to claim victory 81-76 in front of a standing room crowd of 6,154. A large group of MSU basketball alumni attended as the Racers completed a run of winning their final 30 games at Racer Arena. The Racers continued at the CFSB Center in winning their first 17 games to give the program the nation's longest home win streak of 47 when it ended in 2000.