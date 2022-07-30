MURRAY, Ky. - For Murray State's men's basketball program, Racer Hoopalooza is a chance to bring Racers past and present together.
This year's event, which honored Murray State's 1987-88 team, kicked off last night with a banquet, and continued today with a morning golf scramble and the annual pick-up game.
members of the current roster faced off against some of the older Murray State legends this afternoon.
Past players like B.J. Jenkins, Isaiah Canaan, Tony Easley and Ed Daniel were all in action at the bank.
"I always say it's like a family reunion," Easley said. "You're seeing past cousins and first generation cousins that you haven't seen in a long time. This year, just honoring the team that we honored this year, it was great to see those guys. It was great to actually be there and be apart of this tradition, and to be able to celebrate the older class."
Murray State coach Steve Prohm first created Racer Hoopalooza back in 2013.
It's continued almost a decade later, giving past and present Racers a chance to come together for a reunion. That element, Prohm said, is what makes the annual event so great.
"Really just listening to old stories about how it was playing for coach Newton, how it was playing for coach Edgar, how it was playing for coach Cronin or Gottfried or Kennedy, who I was an assistant under. That's the biggest thing," Prohm said. "Just getting a chance to watch these guys interact, and then reconnect with a lot of people in the community that played such a big role in this."