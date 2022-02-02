MURRAY, Ky. - Eleven student-athletes from five different states made it official Wednesday that they have chosen to continue their academic and football careers at Murray State as part of the 2022 National Signing Day.
In the second part of his third signing class, head coach Dean Hood speedy running backs, stout defensive linemen and everything in between. In total, MSU signed five defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three running backs and a wide receiver. Also represented in this year's class is one three-star recruit and four former state champions.
Below are highlights, accolades and statistics from each of the 11 new Racers.
Ebenezer Bedada · DL · 6-5 · 240 · Clearwater, Fla. (Clearwater Academy International)
- Led the Knights to a 10-2 record while collecting 3.0 sacks and 12 hurries
- Forced two fumbles while also having 32 tackles on the season
Kendal Brice · DL· 6-6 · 25 · Elizabethtown, Ky. (John Hardin HS)
- Racked up 74 total tackles as a senior
- Had 4.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss in 2021
- Named to 2021 All-Area Team
Emmanuel Cheatham · DB · 5-9 · 150 · Hopkinsville, Ky. (Hopkinsville HS)
- Returned one of two interceptions for a 55-yard TD and gathered 46 tackles last season for the Tigers
- In addition, played wide receiver for Hopkinsville and picked up over 300 yards receiving and over 300 yards rushing
DJ Escort · RB · 6-1 · 185 · Venice, Fla. (Venice HS)
- Helped lead Venice to a Class 8A Florida state title
- Powered a playoff run that saw Venice win by no less than 28 and an average of 37.6 points
- Rushed for over 1,200 yards and over 15 touchdowns over a 14-1 season
Jkobe Jones · DB · 6-2 · 170 · Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian Academy)
- Collected four interceptions and recovered a fumble in 11 games for Seffner Christian during his senior year
- Led the Crusaders last fall with 39 total tackles for the last season
- While returning kicks, Jones averaged nearly 37 yards per kickoff return with a season-long of 98 yards
Cam Marshall · DB · 6-2 · 175 · Paducah, Ky. (Paducah Tilghman HS)
- Picked off four passes last season while gathering 72 tackles for Tilghman
- Forced two fumbles for the Blue Tornado while recovering another
- On offense, racked up 569 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns
Japhet Mubenga · DL · 6-4 · 240 · Buford, Ga. (Buford HS)
- Helped lead Wolves to 2021 Georgia AAAAAA state championship
- Played both ways for Buford in 2021, as he also played tight end on offense
Jawaun Northington · RB · 5-11 · 185 · Louisville, Ky. (DuPont Manual HS)
- Played in eight games and rushed for 868 yards and 14 touchdowns
- Was 2-for-3 on passing attempts for 80 yards and two touchdowns
- Ranked as 11th best player in Kentucky by 247 Sports
Dayton Sneed · WR · 6-1 · 175 · Nashville, Tenn. (Donelson Christian Academy)
- Led Donelson Christian to a 12-1 record and a Division II-A State Championship in 2021
- Named Division II-A All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association
- Finished his senior season with over 1200 yard on 43 catches
Ali Wells · DB · 5-11 · 175 · East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)
- Rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals
- Helped lead Lutheran North to 2019 Missouri Class 2 State Championship with 840 yards and 18 touchdowns
- Ranked No. 16 in St. Louis Post Dispatch's preseason Super 30 recruit list
Xavier Wright · DB · 6-4 · 210 · Snellville, Ga. (Shiloh HS)
- Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports
- Haw two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, in game vs. Denmark
- Named a Region 8-6A 2021 Two-Way Player of the Year, as he split his time between free safety and wide receiver
In addition to signing 11 incoming freshmen on Wednesday, Hood also announced the signings of three mid-year additions, all three transferring from Division II institutions. The mid-year enrollees represent two more defensive lineman and another defensive back for the Racers.
Zack Aschermann · DL · 6-4 · 275 · Quincy, Ill. (Quincy HS/Central Missouri)
- Has 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles-for-loss for Central Missouri in 2021
- Added three breakups, a hurry and a fumble recovery in his final season as mule
- Named as 2021 All-MIAA honorable mention
Nate Chambers · DL · 6-4 · 175 · Ostego, Mich. (Ostego HS/Hillsdale)
- Had 60 total tackles as a senior at Hillsdale, as well as team-highs of 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles-for-loss
- Two-time All-G-MAC first team selection in 2020 and 2021
- Named as a 2021 AFCA second-team All-American
KaVan Reed · DB · 6-3 · 195 · East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS/Mo. Southern St.)
- Had 21 tackles in eight games for Missouri Southern State
- In addition, Reed had three breakups, one interception and 1.0 tackle-for-loss